Plays, pedicabs, Pawsitive stuff: Five events to check out this week

Has COVID become a thing of the past? We hope so. The CDC shows our lovely Truckee Meadows in the low range for COVID-19 and our events calendar is filling up. People crave a return to Reno normalcy, and there is a ton of stuff to do.

And what better way to be normal in Reno than attend a spoof Jurassic Park play or a performance by the Everything is Terrible! video and performance group. That’s the group that collected 30,000 Jerry Maguire VHS tapes to create a VHS pyramid in the desert. They also host a video tutorial on pubic hair dying and another about the horrors of sex. Whatever is in store at the Holland Project will probably be wild.

Here’s more:

Hop on a pedicab for an “Irish Night Out” (sponsored). This week, from 2 to 7 p.m., Pineapple Pedicabs is hosting “a pedicab tour through Wells District, a completely curated Irish evening out in Reno, and drink and food specials at all stops.” Locations include Lucke’s Saloon, Filthy McNasty’s Irish Bar, Corrigan’s Lost Highway and Ryan’s Saloon. More.

Sang Matiz at Peppermill. Sang Matiz has been performing original and cover songs for eight years, fusing world music with Afro-Latin and tropical beats. Expect catchy, syncopated melodies with flamenco-style fingerpicking. Details.

Nevada Storm hosts a fundraiser. Support your local footballers at Battle Born Beer. We’ve featured Nevada Storm a couple of times on this site, and the team is now hosting its season kickoff with beer pong, all-you-can-eat and drink and a silent auction. Get more information.

Everything is Terrible! Comedy Show at the Holland Project. Everything is Terrible! – the minds behind your favorite online videos (see example below) such as Public Hair Dying (Google it, or don’t), Police Control and The Great Satan – will perform, or whatever they do on stage, this week at the Holland Project. EIT! has posted daily VHS-style video re-edits for more than a decade, videos “that have been culled from the mountains of dead media on the verge of abandonment by humanity.” Oof. Learn more.

The Land Before Dinosaur Park, a parody play, opens at Good Luck Macbeth. Jurassic Park is getting spoofed and localized for Reno. The new and original parody is at Good Luck Macbeth stage. If you enjoyed last year’s Nightmare on Taylor Street (we did!), you will love The Land Before Dinosaur Park. Details.

Play with pups at UNR. The university’s counseling services partners with local dog therapy groups to bring puppers to campus. Get some dog time Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Get information.

YOGA 4 ROOSTERZ! from Everything Is Terrible! on Vimeo.