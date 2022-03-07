PHOTOS: Teams compete for best new product at Makerthon

Team Starfruit took home top honors at the Innevation Center Makerthon this weekend, developing a prototype watch that can help wearers avoid smoky air. The 48-hour competition required teams to invent a new product based on a real world challenge.

Four teams competed in the second annual event: one from Reno area high schools, one from TMCC, and two from University of Nevada, Reno. Team Starfruit was made up of UNR undergraduate engineering students Jennifer Clayton, Jacob Hunter, Lloyd Gonzales and Morgan Young.

Teams were tasked with developing a product that could help northern Nevadans in managing the crisis of wildfires – from early alerts and fire suppression to reducing health risks.

Team Starfruit won $1,000 for their first place product, a prototype watch that detects air quality near the wearer and sends an alert when air quality conditions become unhealthy.

Check out photos from the competition below.