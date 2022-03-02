PHOTOS: City hosts second Ukraine rally

Photos by Ty O’Neil

City of Reno officials hosted a second community rally for Ukraine Tuesday afternoon for those who missed another rally hosted Sunday on the same spot.

Announcing the rally, Mayor Hillary Schieve said, “The City of Reno condemns the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and stands with the people of Ukraine as they resist this horrific war. Our hearts are with all those impacted and we pray for their safety. Reno joins cities and countries around the world in calling for peace and an immediate end to the senseless violence.”

The community was invited to bring sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, to decorate the Believe sculpture. Therapy dogs were also on hand at the event.

