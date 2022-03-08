North Valleys science teacher selected for NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program

North Valleys High School science and math teacher James Young was announced this month as one of 24 teachers chosen to participate in NASA’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors (AAA) program.

WCSD educator James Young

Young was selected by the non-profit SETI Institute to participate in the program, which provides professional development for science teachers to improve student engagement and learning in STEM programs. Two dozen educators from 13 states who teach at the middle and high school and community college level are part of this year’s program.

“This is such an incredible opportunity to bring cutting edge science and technology into the classroom,” Young said. “I am honored to represent North Valleys High School and WCSD.”

As part of the AAA program, Young will receiving training in astrophysics and planetary science and participate in a week-long immersion experience at a NASA astronomy research facility in either Palmdale, California or on Mauna Kea in Hawaii. He’ll bring that new training back to the classroom to teach a physical science module to students that connects with the NASA research.

“I don’t know if I’m more excited to take part in the program or to share the experience with my students,” Young said. “I can’t wait!”

Source: WCSD