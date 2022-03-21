Newborn chiropractic care: why it matters (sponsored)

By Dr. Kaitlyn Shikada, D.C. at Family First Chiropractic in Sparks

A common misperception about chiropractic is that it only addresses the spine for pain relief. The truth is, nervous system based chiropractors do so much more. The nervous system controls and coordinates development and function of every single organ, tissue and cell in the body. It is the first system that develops in utero because it is necessary to bring life to every part of a growing human.

This principle of nature and physiology is in fact why many chiropractors choose their profession. Health is not an absence of symptoms and pain, it is the ability to adapt properly to the stressors of life (physical, chemical, mental/emotional). That being the case, it is critical that the nervous system is always functioning optimally, especially during the period that it is developing the most: infancy.

65% of neurologic development happens in the first year of life. It is creating the foundational blueprint for a child’s health. Interference in the communication of development can show up as abnormal functions such as: breastfeeding challenges, colic, constipation, ear infections, failure to thrive, sensory processing, chronic sickness, sleep issues, bedwetting, and many other common symptoms. Children do not just “grow out of it”. These are patterns that their systems will grow into, with massive potential to create sickness and disease later in life.

At Family First Chiropractic, we have seen so many of these symptoms and more resolve, and be prevented in the kiddos under our care. During the first visit in our office, we get a good understanding of the patient’s pregnancy and birth history, abnormal stressors, and developmental milestones. We listen and care, because it all matters. We do a specific neurologic examination, test reflexes and use technology to measure the function of the nervous system. After putting all of this together, we create an individualized care plan to address your goals. The chiropractic adjustment brings ease to the nervous system with about the same amount of pressure you would use to check the ripeness of an avocado. It is safe, gentle and effective.

Instead of waiting for the process of symptoms and sickness to set in, we encourage parents to have their newborns checked so that they can develop and function at their best; expressing health and healing as early as possible.

The benefits of chiropractic care for infants are limitless and can truly put them on a completely different trajectory for their life. It is much easier to build strong and healthy kids than to fix sick adults.

About Dr. Kaitlyn Shikada

Dr. Shikada of Family First Chiropractic in Sparks is passionate about educating and empowering women and serving the pediatric community because healthy kids become healthy adults. She is Webster Certified through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) and was granted a Certificate of Proficiency in Pediatric and Family Chiropractic through the Life University of Postgraduate Education and The Pediatric Experience. Learn more at WeCareChiropractic.com or call the office directly, (775) 337-0184.

