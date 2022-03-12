Nevada team earns recognitions at annual logging sports competition

Members of University of Nevada, Reno’s logging sports team, Nevada Loggers, earned a number of recognitions during the 73rd annual Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference’s Logging Sports Exhibition in February.

The exhibition is the largest forest products and construction equipment expo in the West, and in addition to promoting logging and forestry standards encourages young people to enter logging and forestry related careers.

The competition showcased the skills of logging sports teams that honor the history of American lumberjacks, including horizontal chop, single and double bucking, chainsawing and axe throwing.

UNR’s Nevada Loggers team earned the following recognitions:

Chuck Lewis, an Ecology Evolution & Conservation Biology graduate student, earned first place in men’s stock chainsaw as the fastest to saw through a 15-inch diameter log. He also plated in the qualifier choker-set race, a timed foot race where large steel cables are carried through an obstacle course and tied to a log at the end.

Airica Gallaspy, a senior in the Forest Ecology & Management program, earned first in the women’s stock chainsaw qualifier event.

Vanessa Arias, a sophomore criminal justice major, placed in the top three in both the qualifier and finals of the women’s speed ace throw.

Nevada Loggers was competing against teams from Cal Poly; University of California, Berkeley; Humboldt State; Northern Arizona; and Oregon State universities.

Source: UNR