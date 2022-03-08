Nevada Museum of Art welcomes Roundbout Catering as new café and catering partner (sponsored)

Marybeth and Colin Smith will open doors of the new café on May 2, 2022

The Nevada Museum of Art is pleased to welcome local caterers Marybeth and Colin Smith as its new café and catering partner. The Café will open on May 2, 2022 for food service every Tuesday through Sunday from 11AM until 2PM.

“Having the opportunity to partner with one of the most beloved organizations in the state is an absolute thrill for us,” said Colin Smith, the chef/owner of Roundabout Catering. “We are planning a new menu and can’t wait to serve the Museum guests.”

Roundabout Catering has been in Reno since 2011. Chef Colin Smith is the consulting chef for the Escape Lounge at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport; the Roundabout Catering team manages food services at The Elm Estate, the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center and at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School. Smith also served as the consulting chef and director of food and beverage for Nineteen 57 Bar & Restaurant located in the Club at Rancharrah from concept through August 2021.

“Having Colin, Mary Beth and the team at Roundabout Catering join us in presenting a quality experience to our Members, guests and neighbors is exciting for us,” said David Walker, CEO, Nevada Museum of Art. “Roundabout Catering has a superb reputation and we are delighted to begin this partnership.”

Smith attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco and began his career as an apprentice in the kitchens of European chefs who work throughout the Bay Area. He came to Reno in 1994 and has done catering, special events and restaurants ever since. Colin is trained in the classical European style of cooking which shows in his technique and approach to unforgettable cuisine.

Roundabout Catering will also serve as the Museum’s caterer, preparing food and beverages for those renting social spaces within the Museum for private events and gatherings. Food service at the Museum will be temporarily unavailable in order to prepare for the opening.