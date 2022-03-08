Mile High Jazz Band presents “Think Green” Big Band Jazz & Poetry Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (sponsored)

The Mile High Jazz Band will be joined by singer Jakki Ford and five award-winning poets and readers for an evening of big-band jazz and poetry on Tuesday, March 15, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at A to Zen Studio, 1803 N. Carson Street in Carson City.

General admission tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at milehighjazz.com. Vaccinations required. Masks are optional. It also may be viewed live-streamed on Facebook for free at the time of the performance.

Poets and readers are Rita Geil, Timothy Rhodes, Wayne Carlson, Terri Breeden, and Ursula Carlson. The theme of the evening is “Think Green,” and each poem will be followed by a tune performed by the band, several featuring vocalist Jakki Ford.

Pianist and bandleader David Bugli said, “We’d like to tell you the tunes we will be playing, but that would spoil the fun of the audience making the connections between the poems and the tunes that follow them. You need to be there or watch the live-stream to experience it.”

Mile High Jazz Band is supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and by private donations. For information about the band, its activities, and event tickets, see milehighjazz.com.