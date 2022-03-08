Home > Featured > Sponsored > Mile High Jazz Band presents “Think Green” Big Band Jazz & Poetry Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (sponsored)
Sponsored

Mile High Jazz Band presents “Think Green” Big Band Jazz & Poetry Tuesday, March 15, 2022 (sponsored)

By KPS3
By KPS3
Jakki Ford will sing with Mile High Jazz Band at A to Zen on March 15th. Image credit Mile High Jazz Band. Used with permission.

The Mile High Jazz Band will be joined by singer Jakki Ford and five award-winning poets and readers for an evening of big-band jazz and poetry on Tuesday, March 15, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at A to Zen Studio, 1803 N. Carson Street in Carson City. 

General admission tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at milehighjazz.com. Vaccinations required. Masks are optional. It also may be viewed live-streamed on Facebook for free at the time of the performance. 

Poets and readers are Rita Geil, Timothy Rhodes, Wayne Carlson, Terri Breeden, and Ursula Carlson. The theme of the evening is “Think Green,” and each poem will be followed by a tune performed by the band, several featuring vocalist Jakki Ford.

Pianist and bandleader David Bugli said, “We’d like to tell you the tunes we will be playing, but that would spoil the fun of the audience making the connections between the poems and the tunes that follow them. You need to be there or watch the live-stream to experience it.”

Mile High Jazz Band is supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and by private donations. For information about the band, its activities, and event tickets, see milehighjazz.com.

Related Stories

Jazz & Beyond Committee announces 2022 Art Contest (sponsored)

Annie Booth to perform with The Reno Jazz Orchestra (sponsored)

A life in the arts remembered (commentary)

Thankful for jazz (commentary)

Reno Jazz Orchestra concert showcases music of Dr. Larry Engstrom...

Reno Jazz Orchestra releases “Spirits” (commentary)