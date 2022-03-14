Kids Cafe offers free meals during spring break

Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s on Monday announced its spring break schedule for Kids Café, offering free meals for children and youth. The program provides lunches and snacks to children ages 2-18 at a number of locations in the region.

Kids must eat the meals provided on site. They don’t, however, have to be a participant in any specific programs to receive a free meal.

Kids Café will serve meals at the following locations and times:

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, 1301 Valley Road – Reno, NV

Snack 8:30-9:00 a.m. and Lunch 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Plumas Gym, 475 Monroe Street – Reno, NV

Snack 9:15-9:45 a.m. and Lunch 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Sparks Recreation Center, 98 Richards Way – Sparks, NV

Lunch 12:00-12:30 p.m. and Snack 4:00-4:30 p.m.

North Valleys Library, 1075 N Hills Blvd – Golden Valley, NV

Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Sierra View Library, 4001 S Virginia Street – Reno, NV

Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Children’s Cabinet, 777 Sinclair Street – Reno, NV

Snack 10:00-10:15 a.m. and Lunch 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Duncan/Traner Community Library, 1650 Carville Drive – Reno, NV

Dinner 3:00-3:30 p.m.

No Service on Thursday 3/17 and 3/24

Desert Skies Middle School, 7550 Donatello Drive – Sun Valley, NV

Dinner 3:00-3:30 p.m.

3/14-3/18 ONLY

