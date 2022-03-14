Keller Williams Sierra Nevada and Keller Williams Group One, Inc. Merge (sponsored)

The merger creates one of the largest residential and commercial agencies in Northern Nevada.

Keller Williams Group One, Inc. (KWGO) based in Reno, Nevada is proud to announce the successful merger of Keller Williams Sierra Nevada (KWSN). Within the merger, KWGO will now operate the KWSN Sparks location with its 90 REALTORS®. “This merger is a natural fit,” says Jared Russell, Operating Partner of KWGO, “Our operations were already so in sync it made sense for us to all come together under the KWGO umbrella.”

The merger of the two brands now means KWGO operates across Northern Nevada with offices in Reno, Sparks, Minden and Elko with over 300 real estate agents. With over $1.2B in closed volume and 2,700 closed transactions in 2021, KWGO is a proven powerhouse in the Northern Nevada real estate market.

About Keller Williams Realty Group One, Inc.

Since 2004, Keller Williams Realty Group One, Inc. has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial and farm and ranch properties.

Austin-Texas based Keller Williams Realty, Inc. is the largest real estate franchise by agent count, closed volume and closed units in the world with 700 offices and 180,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.