Free green waste collection events resume this month

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District this week said it will host four free green waste collection days in March, April and May to support homeowners in clearing defensible space. Pile burning will also resume March 19 – 31, weather permitting.

Residents can dispose of green waste – dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches and other wildland fire fuels – during the collection times. TMFPD officials said that includes things like junipers, sagebrush and other woody vegetation. Tree stumps more than 8 inches in diameter won’t be accepted, nor will items in bags.

TMFPD officials say creating defensible space around homes – from 30 feet up to 100 feet – can help to protect homes from fire or reduce severity of fire. Homeowners are required to create their own defensible space, and TMFPD’s website notes that not creating that space may impact an insurance claim should a fire occur.

Green waste collection events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the following dates and locations, weather permitting:

March 19: Lemmon Valley Fire Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno

April 9: Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

May 14: Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley

May 15: Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks

Household waste, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings, dirt, gravel and stumps with root balls won’t be accepted at the events. Officials also said those dropping off waste outside of the event hours will be considered illegal dumping.

For details on pile burning dates visit TMFPD here.

Source: TMFPD