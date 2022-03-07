Five-ish events to check out: Bar crawls, balls and a Bull in a China Shop

We have a few more than the usual five events on our radar this week, mostly because we’re slightly immature and wanted to put balls in the headline. Blame Virginia City and its crazy special events.

Our other events are a mix of drinking, dancing, laughing and deep thought. Try not to do all of that at once. And if you’re headed to a bar crawl, book a room, bring a driver or make sure your rideshare app is up-to-date and ready to roll.

The Leprechaun Crawl is Saturday in downtown Reno, which Crawl Reno calls the “undisputed bar crawl capital.” Gear up in green to hit some of the nearly 20 bars participating. Slightly south and to the left bar crawlers can enjoy the Ball Breaker Saloon Crawl, Virginia City’s answer to bar hopping. The crawl coincides with the Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry, uniting “daring revelers for a wild and outlandish festival featuring tasty testes.” You’ve gotta try them at least once, right? Sweet Honey In The Rock, a Grammy Award-winning and socially-conscious acapella ensemble, has a three-day residency at University of Nevada, Reno this week with workshops, events and a performance. On Wednesday they’ll be In Conversation with Lily Baran, a local musician and activist. “The versatile vocalists are perhaps even more relevant in 2022 than at any other time in their five-decade career of unifying song and improvisational performance that empowers and inspires audiences of all ages.” Two theater performances hit our radar this weekend, including The Lifespan of a Fact at Restless Artists’ Theatre and Bull in a China Shop at Reno Little Theater. The first is a comedic battle royale on facts versus truth, the second, called “gloriously funny” by critics, delves into friendship, love, feminism and betrayal. Artown festival organizers promised a dance performance in the off-season, and it’s finally here. Martha Graham Dance Company performs The First and The Future, “the triumphant return to the stage for the Company after a long 19 months.” The show will include performances by dancers from UNR’s dance program.

