Entertainment: Big name bands, entertainers coming to Reno in 2022

Reno’s entertainment lineup for 2022 features numerous big-name bands. From small venues to outdoor festivals, most weekends this spring and summer have something for everyone to do.

The following is a list of artists, performers and comedians coming to Reno in the coming months. The list is not comprehensive. Check venue listings for requirements and any potential schedule changes prior to attending events.

Daughtry, March 18, GSR

Church, March 20, Bluebird

Flogging Molly, March 20, GSR

The Go-Go’s, March 25, GSR

Clutch, EyeHateGod & Tiger Cub, March 26, Virginia St. Brewhouse

Soulja Boy, March 26, GSR

Bonnie Raitt, March 30, GSR

The Inciters, March 31-April 2, Peppermill

Blind Fortune, Mira Loma, Crossing Point, Blanket (Ukrainian Benefit), April 1, Holland Project

Eric McFAdden, Kate Vargas, April 1, Elbow Room

DJ Yella of NWA, April 2, Virginia St. Brewhouse

Circles Around the Sun, April 4, Cypress

Sponge, AWCKUA, The Will Shamberger Band, April 6, Alturas

Disease, Family Vacation, Bummer, Illicit Trade, Wretched Self, April 8, Holland Project

Yuri’s Night 22, April 9, Bluebird

Dissidence, Kanawha, Pussy Velour, Felipendejo, April 15, Alturas

Y&T, April 15, Cargo

Lil Texas, April 16, Bluebird

Pato Banton, April 21, Cypress

Sheer Mag, Pardoner, Clarko, April 21, Holland Project

Alice Cooper, April 22, GSR

Patti Labelle, April 22, Silver Legacy

System Exclusive, Flamingos in the Tree, Charity Kiss, April 27, Holland Project

Dimond Saints, April 29, Bluebird

Chicano Batman, May 3, Cargo

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Peavine Taphouse, May 4

Danzig, May 5, GSR

Kansas, May 6, GSR

Mastodon, May 12, GSR

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, May 13, GSR

TSOL, May 14, Cypress

Yngwie Malmsteen, May 18, Virginia St. Brewhouse

311, May 20, Silver Legacy

Modest Mouse, May 20, GSR

John Waters, May 20, Cargo

George Lopez, May 21, Silver Legacy

Slater, Madge, Grace McKagan, May 21, Holland Project

Durand Jones & The Indications, May 22, Cargo

Smokey Robinson, May 27, Atlantis

Violent Femmes, June 8, Virginia St. Brewhouse

Weird Al Yankovic, June 12, Silver Legacy

Primus, June 18, GSR

Ultra Q, Been Stellar, Slate, June 23, Holland Project

Rise Against / The Used, GSR, July 20

The Black Crowes, July 22

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Aug. 28, GSR

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour, Sept. 10, Silver Legacy

Banda MS de Sergia Lizzarraga, Sept. 16, GSR

Foreigner, Sept. 24, GSR

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Oct. 1-2, Rancho San Rafael

Gabriel Iglesias, Oct. 28, GSR

WASP, Dec. 7, GSR