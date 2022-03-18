Entertainment: Big name bands, entertainers coming to Reno in 2022

Reno’s entertainment lineup for 2022 features numerous big-name bands. From small venues to outdoor festivals, most weekends this spring and summer have something for everyone to do.
The following is a list of artists, performers and comedians coming to Reno in the coming months. The list is not comprehensive. Check venue listings for requirements and any potential schedule changes prior to attending events.
- Daughtry, March 18, GSR
- Church, March 20, Bluebird
- Flogging Molly, March 20, GSR
- The Go-Go’s, March 25, GSR
- Clutch, EyeHateGod & Tiger Cub, March 26, Virginia St. Brewhouse
- Soulja Boy, March 26, GSR
- Bonnie Raitt, March 30, GSR
- The Inciters, March 31-April 2, Peppermill
- Blind Fortune, Mira Loma, Crossing Point, Blanket (Ukrainian Benefit), April 1, Holland Project
- Eric McFAdden, Kate Vargas, April 1, Elbow Room
- DJ Yella of NWA, April 2, Virginia St. Brewhouse
- Circles Around the Sun, April 4, Cypress
- Sponge, AWCKUA, The Will Shamberger Band, April 6, Alturas
- Disease, Family Vacation, Bummer, Illicit Trade, Wretched Self, April 8, Holland Project
- Yuri’s Night 22, April 9, Bluebird
- Dissidence, Kanawha, Pussy Velour, Felipendejo, April 15, Alturas
- Y&T, April 15, Cargo
- Lil Texas, April 16, Bluebird
- Pato Banton, April 21, Cypress
- Sheer Mag, Pardoner, Clarko, April 21, Holland Project
- Alice Cooper, April 22, GSR
- Patti Labelle, April 22, Silver Legacy
- System Exclusive, Flamingos in the Tree, Charity Kiss, April 27, Holland Project
- Dimond Saints, April 29, Bluebird
- Chicano Batman, May 3, Cargo
- Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Peavine Taphouse, May 4
- Danzig, May 5, GSR
- Kansas, May 6, GSR
- Mastodon, May 12, GSR
- Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, May 13, GSR
- TSOL, May 14, Cypress
- Yngwie Malmsteen, May 18, Virginia St. Brewhouse
- 311, May 20, Silver Legacy
- Modest Mouse, May 20, GSR
- John Waters, May 20, Cargo
- George Lopez, May 21, Silver Legacy
- Slater, Madge, Grace McKagan, May 21, Holland Project
- Durand Jones & The Indications, May 22, Cargo
- Smokey Robinson, May 27, Atlantis
- Violent Femmes, June 8, Virginia St. Brewhouse
- Weird Al Yankovic, June 12, Silver Legacy
- Primus, June 18, GSR
- Ultra Q, Been Stellar, Slate, June 23, Holland Project
- Rise Against / The Used, GSR, July 20
- The Black Crowes, July 22
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Aug. 28, GSR
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour, Sept. 10, Silver Legacy
- Banda MS de Sergia Lizzarraga, Sept. 16, GSR
- Foreigner, Sept. 24, GSR
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Oct. 1-2, Rancho San Rafael
- Gabriel Iglesias, Oct. 28, GSR
- WASP, Dec. 7, GSR
