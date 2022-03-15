Crafts, Comedy, Communism: Five events to check out this week

If you grew up in Reno then you likely remember the ads for Tanners Flea Market when you were a kid. Cannot believe it’s still going, and so cool that it’s still going. We’ll probably find a few toys from our childhood there–marked vintage. Yikes.

Be sure to check ahead for COVID restrictions and be kind to everyone, whether they’re masked up or not.

(SPONSORED) Tanners Marketplace Antiques Retro Crafts show. Don’t miss Reno’s only remaining vintage, antiques, retro and craft show. The event is Saturday and Sunday at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Information.

Shen Yun: China Before Communism. The art of Chinese dance is coming this weekend to the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. “Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other,” organizers proclaimed. Learn more.

Build & Launch a Rocket. The Discovery is putting on a compressed air – thank goodness – model rocket class on Saturday. “This activity is designed for all ages. Younger rocket builders may require assistance from an adult/caregiver. Multiple attempts to successfully build and launch a rocket are encouraged,” according to the event listing.

Boise-based Tylor & the Train Robbers are at Cypress (the old Saint in Midtown) Thursday. The band describes itself as “perfect, lyric-driven blend of Roots Country and modern Americana music.” Show details.

Comedian, actor Kevin Farley is coming to The Theatre on Thursday. Farley was been in movies such as Tommy Boy, An American Carol and Black Sheep. He describes himself as “an entertainer to the core.” Over the past three decades he has made audiences laugh, cry, smile and think as a stand-up comedian, actor, filmmaker and podcaster. Event details.

