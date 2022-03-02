Affordable senior housing opening on Gentry Way

A 208-unit apartment complex is opening on Gentry Way later this month. Geared for seniors 55 and over, the “Vintage at Sanctuary Apartments” promises its units are set to be at or below 60% of the area median income.

At an affordable housing meeting last week, Reno City Planner Kelly Mullin said people would make about $50,000 per year to be at 60% of AMI. To remain unburdened by housing at that income, a person’s rent would need to be no more than $1,250 a month.

Rents at the Vintage at Sanctuary are said to start at about $940 for a 510-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath unit.

Developers said the complex is energy-efficient.

“Every aspect of the building, floor plans, community facilities, outdoor spaces, on-site services, as well as this ideal central Reno location, are designed to precisely fill the crisis level gap of housing needs not being met for lower-income senior citizens in Northern Nevada,” developers said.

The Vintage at Sanctuary at Gentry and Yori Way is on nearly three acres and is expected to open mid-March.

Reno-based Greenstreet Companies and Vintage Housing are the developers and have built more than 4,500 units in the Reno-Sparks area.

Information: 775- 442-7787 or https://www.vintageatsanctuary.com.