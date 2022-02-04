What’s in your wallet? 

by Michael Lyle, Nevada Current

February 4, 2022

With its inconvenient 4-by-3 size, it might not be the COVID-19 Vaccination Record card that provides information, and proof defending on the circumstance, about when and what shots were administered.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced this week people can access documents through the SMART Health QR Code to keep a digital record rather than a physical card.

The QR is available through the statewide immunization information system, Nevada WebIZ, and provides a record for people vaccinated within the state.

“The QR code is a safe, efficient way to store your COVID-19 vaccine record so that you may share it with whoever you choose,” said Kristy Zigenis, COVID-19 Program Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program. “It’s quick, easy to access through Nevada WebIZ and will give you everything you need anywhere that proof of vaccination for COVID-19 is required.”

Any person, or a parent or guardian for minor children, can access the system, which features a two-factor authentication to further protect patient information.

After downloading their record, a QR code will be at the bottom, which can be saved as a digital file.

For more information, visit the Nevada Health Response or call 800-401-0946.

