Watch for construction at bus stops starting next week

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is beginning construction on phase three of its bus stop improvement and connectivity program on Monday, Feb. 28.

ADA street improvements include wider concrete pads to accommodate wheelchair access, crosswalk improvements and sidewalk connectivity, upgrading pedestrian ramps and driveways and traffic signal changes.

Construction will be at 29 bus stop locations throughout the region, including:

W. 4th St. & Keystone Ave.

E. 2nd St. & Park St.

Mill St.& Kirman Ave. (Renown)

Valley Rd. & Highland Ave.

Wedekind Rd. & Community Gardens Apts.

Silverada Blvd. & Orovada St.

Moya Blvd. & 12085 Moya Blvd.

York Wy. & Rock Blvd.

Rock Blvd. & Vance Wy.

York Wy. & 4th St.

Glendale Ave. & Sierra Commerce Center

E. Greg St. & Deming Wy.

E. Greg St. & S. McCarran Blvd.

E. Greg St. & Linda Wy.

E. Greg St. & Marietta Wy.

Rock Blvd. & Freeport Wy.

Terminal Wy. & Vassar St.

Kirman Ave. & Capitol Hill Ave.

Wrondel Wy. & Grove Garden Apts.

Neil Rd. & Nutmeg Pl.

S. Virginia St.& Kietzke Ln.

Bluestone Dr. & Huffaker Ln.

Double Diamond Pkwy. & Technology Wy.

Double Diamond Pkwy. & Trademark Dr.

Lakeside Dr. & Robinhood Dr.

E. 2nd St. & Gould St.

Prater Wy. & E. I St.

W. 7th St. & Washington St.

Drivers can expect minor lane closures during the construction process. Transit users may need to use alternate stops.

Construction is expected to be complete in June.