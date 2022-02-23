Two-hour delay announced for schools, state offices and university

Hazardous road conditions and winter weather Wednesday morning has made traveling on northern Nevada roads more difficult. In response, Washoe County School District, University of Nevada, Reno and the State of Nevada have all called for a two-hour delay to the start of operations.

WCSD will begin classes two hours later than usual and has winter bus stops in effect. Officials also said there will be no early release for the day. Students in Area 2 do not have bus service this week due to the district’s new transportation rotation schedule.

District officials also urged caution for drivers.

“Please remember to drive slowly and carefully,” WCSD officials said in an email to families. “Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.”

State offices in Washoe County and Carson City will open at 10 a.m. today. The governor said public safety and corrections staff will be working their regular schedules.

UNR officials said all in-person operations at both the main campus and the Redfield Campus in south Reno will be on a two-hour delay, opening at 10 a.m. All in-person classes before 10 a.m. are canceled, but web classes and remote operations are not on a delay and will continue as regularly scheduled.

Up-to-date weather information is online at weather.gov/reno and nvroads.com.