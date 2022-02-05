Home > News > Government > Truckee Meadows fire gets federal funds for fuels reduction
By ThisIsReno
Image: Trevor Bexon

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District last week said it had received a grant for $786,435 to support its wildland fuels reduction efforts. The funding was provided by the Bureau of Land Management through the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

Bipartisan support from Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Representative Mark Amodei helped channel the funding to northern Nevada.

TMFPD Chief Charles Moore said the funds will be used for fuels mitigation along the Mount Rose Highway.

“Sky Tavern reached out to TMFPD for help in reducing the threat of wildfires,” TMFPD officials said in a statement. The agency’s 20-person fuels reduction team will begin the work in late summer 2022.

Source: TMFPD

