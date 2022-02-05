The Carson City Historical Society is open Sunday, Feb. 6 (sponsored)

The Carson City Historical Society (CCHS) will be open from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. this Sunday, February 6, and plans to be open those same hours on Sundays through April 10. The Society is experimenting with being open again on a limited basis. The address of the Society’s two yellow buildings, the Foreman-Roberts House Museum and the Carriage House, is 1207 North Carson St., Carson City.

Visitors should first report to the Carriage House, the yellow building with the double doors just east of the Foreman-Roberts House Museum. They may start their visit there, where they can see exhibits and parts of the permanent collection. From there, the museum docent can escort guests to the Foreman-Roberts House itself, where the guests can experience a bit of early Carson City life and ambiance. The Society’s next exhibit, “If These Gowns Could Talk,” is a work in progress, depicting the daily clothing of early Carson City residence and what day-to-day life was like.

Guests are asked to comply with COVID guidelines and wear a mask. Docents reserve the right to limit the number of visitors at any one time.

To contact the Society in advance, send an email to[email protected]or call 775-887-2174 for further instructions. Parking is available on Corbett and Rice Streets. For general information about the Historical Society, go to CCHistorical.org.

Also, CCHS is proud to host a lecture on “People of the Comstock,” on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker is Garrett Barmore, Curator of the W. M. Keck Earth Science and Mineral Engineering Museum. For information on receiving a link to the lecture, go to CCHistorical.org.

