Stop and smell the roses–and the beans–at The Garden

Fresh florals, potted plants and coffee? The Garden of Reno is a novel concept—part flower shop, part coffee shop. At first glance, guests will be enchanted by the European garden charm that vibrates throughout the space, filled with retail finds and fresh florals for bouquets and events, before they even make their way to the back coffee counter.

Inside the South Wells location, formerly St. Ives Florist, there are several make-shift “living rooms” set up for those who choose to enjoy their coffee on site. The rooms’ light pastel colors with greens throughout emulate fairy gardens we’ve seen on TV or in movies. Truth be told, it’d be the perfect backdrop for a photo shoot, but we’re lucky it’s open for sitting around with our morning (or afternoon) cup of joe.

One of the seating areas inside The Garden of Reno. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

As an added bonus, parking is aplenty.

The signature sipper is a rose latte to match the floral theme of the space, but flavors and drinks can also be mixed and combined to create several smooth blends for coffee connoisseurs. Their coffee is from Hub Coffee.

Take, for example, an easy Americano (decaf available), then add caramel syrup for a subtle hint of sweetness.

Another concoction is a toasted almond and caramel latte, blended so it’s frothy and creamy. Don’t worry if you’re dairy free; milk alternatives include both oat milk and almond milk to replace whole.

The most notable component of the coffee is how smooth it is—it doesn’t bite or overwhelm the palate. Instead, all of the flavors are easy to enjoy and the texture of the coffee will have you swearing off the big brand stuff for good.

In addition to the menu of espressos, cortados, cappuccinos, mochas, Americanos, brewed coffee and cold brews (with flavor options including rose, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, toasted almond and caramel), Rounds Bakery is responsible for the small sampling of available pastries, which tend to sell out.

On a late morning trip, we were down to muffins and blondies. When the pastry case is fully stocked, scones in rosemary and olive oil and bacon, cheddar and chive are available, as well as sweets such as cake pops, coffee cake and gluten-free peanut butter cookies.

And because a cup of coffee while shopping is the perfect blend, guests can grab their order to-go without actually leaving and instead fill their arms with farm-chic signs, potted succulents and hanging flower pots.

Details Quality Event Design and The Garden of Reno

700 S. Wells Ave., Reno, Nev. 89502

775-440-1241 Website