Shoe drive fundraiser to benefit Working Parents Connection

Reno nonprofit Working Parents Connection is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser with the potential for impact to trickle through the community and far beyond. The organization is collecting gently worn new and used shoes through Feb. 28.

Here’s how the shoe drive works: WPC collects the shoes and turns them over to Funds2Orgs, which will give WPC money for the collected shoes. WPC will use those funds for its childcare assistance program.

The shoes will then be redistributed by Funds2Orgs to micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries, where jobs are limited, who will sell the shoes for income. The small business partners often rely on the income to feed, clothe and house their families.

William Wolf, founder and president of WPC, said his organization was thrilled to have such an impact.

“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us,” Wolf said. “By doing so, we raise money to fund our childcare program, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Wolf said WPC is offering incentives for businesses and individuals for donating. People who donate five or more pairs of qualified shoes will be entered into a raffle. Businesses that donate 26 or more pairs of qualifying shoes will receive an 3 manhours of volunteer time from WPC at any local nonprofit of their choice.

Donations are accepted at 1855 Sullivan Lane, Suite 115 in Sparks. More information about WPC is online at https://www.wpcnv.org

Source: WPC