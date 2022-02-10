School district wants community input for superintendent search

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) wants community input into its search for the next superintendent of schools.

District officials on Tuesday discussed at length the process to hire a replacement for Superintendent Kristen McNeill, who is retiring this summer.

A consulting firm is holding community meetings to gather input on qualities they would like to see in the District’s next superintendent of schools.

Focus groups are being held. Information is on the superintendent search website.

A survey is also online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KHBPMLK. The Spanish version: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DHMFRLC

School Trustee Joe Rodriguez raised the issue of past board dysfunction.

“We are diligently working to try to mend things from the previous board,” he said. “We are working towards working together. We have coaching sessions scheduled.”

The firm said they already had candidates interested in the position who were watching the trustee meeting Tuesday.

“You can’t sit there and paint a totally rosy picture,” the Bryan Group’s William Brian said. “They’re watching now.”

Debbie Smith CTE funding approved

Debbie Smith Career and Technical Academy high school construction was approved. The total is $125 million. Trustees heard a presentation on the high cost of construction.

“The scope of this construction project will include extensive hazardous material abatement, and heavy remodeling of five of the existing eight buildings on this nearly 60-year-old campus. The remaining buildings will be demolished and a new-two story building with approximately 108,000 square feet will be constructed,” school staff noted.

Another $49 million in debt financing is needed for additional purchasing and construction. Trustees approved a resolution for the issuance of school improvement bonds.