Sand Hill Dairy recalls milk 

By ThisIsReno
Image: Nevada Department of Agriculture

Whole milk produced by Fallon-based Sand Hill Dairy on Wednesday was voluntarily recalled due to inadequate pasteurization. The problem was detected during a routine check by officials from Nevada Department of Agriculture on Feb. 15.

The recall affects all gallon, half gallon and pint containers of whole milk with a best by date of March 4, 2022. The affected products may be found at stores in Reno and Sparks, along with Fallon, Lovelock, Winnemucca, Las Vegas and Henderson.

Pasteurization is a heat treatment that helps to prevent bacterial growth in milk. No illnesses connected to the milk have been reported to date.

Officials at the dairy have already corrected the processing error and further testing Wednesday did not find any additional problems.  

Those who have purchased milk affected by the recall can contact Sand Hill Dairy for a full refund. Questions should be directed to Isidro Alves at 775-745-9115.

Source: NDA

