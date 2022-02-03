Quality hygiene items are much needed in homeless communities (sponsored)

Pioneer Center does their part by collecting critical items to maintain Karma Boxes

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts has recently donated dozens of items to Reno Karma Box Project to aid in providing the area’s vulnerable population with much-needed non perishable food, hygiene items, and small clothing items like socks/gloves.

Karma Boxes are cubby-sized boxes decorated by local artists and organizations and filled with goods for Reno’s homeless population. Planted in front of more than two-dozen businesses in Reno, Carson City, and Dayton, the boxes have increased in Northern Nevada metro areas.

The organization reached out to the Reno-Sparks community for their support to collect and replenish items for all Karma Boxes in the surrounding area, and the response was overwhelmingly positive reported staff. Pioneer Center staff refilled the Karma box on their plaza 2-3 times a day with items collected by patrons attending the recent Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Approximate donations received:

Over 800 non-perishable food items

Over 1,500 hygiene items (including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, etc.)

Over 300 clothing items (including socks, hats, gloves, etc.)

Over 500 first aid items (including hand sanitizer, masks, Band-Aids, hand warmers, etc.)

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (PCPA) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 cultural organization. PCPA owns and operates the Pioneer Center, a 1,500-seat theater located at 100 S. Virginia St. in the heart of downtown Reno, Nevada. The Pioneer Center is the largest performing arts facility in northern Nevada and features a distinctive gold-anodized geodesic dome. In recognition of its historical and architectural significance, the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is listed in the National, State, and City Registers of Historic Places.

To learn more about Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, visithttps://pioneercenter.com/; for administrative services call 775-686-6610

Want to get involved? Find out more by messaging the Karma Box Project on Facebook or send an email to Grant Denton at[email protected].

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.