Business

PHOTOS: Rise dispensary opens third location in north Reno

By Ty O'Neil
A display of glass pipes at the grand opening of Rise dispensary Feb. 11, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Rise cannabis dispensary opened a third location in north Reno Friday with a trio of city leaders and a $25,000 donation to a non-profit veterans organization. 

The high-tech shop borrows design cues from other tech-based stores and uses electronic touch screen menus and sleek displays to sell a variety of cannabis products and marijuana paraphernalia, from lighters to elaborate bongs.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and City Council members Devon Reese and Oscar Delgado were on hand for the event, getting a tour of the shop’s security and technology features and chatting with employees. 

The opening was also an opportunity for the company to present a check to Andrew Martin of Helping Our Brothers & Sisters, an LGBT combat veterans organization based in Las Vegas. Kevin Siegel, Rise’s district manager, said that Rise donates to different charities on a regular basis to diversify their giving 

The new Rise store, at 2881 Northtowne Lane, is operated by Green Thumb Industries, which has other Rise locations in Spanish Springs and Carson City. 

