PHOTOS: Downtown Reno rally protests Russian invasion of Ukraine

Photos by Ty O’Neil
Dozens of people were in downtown Reno’s City Plaza today protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Both Russian and Ukrainian nationals joined with Reno locals in support of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Alyona Nekrasova said she appreciated the support from northern Nevada. She has family who are under attack by Russian President Validmir Putin’s army.
“I cannot [go] back home, take a gun in my hand and go fight, but I try to do what I can,” she said. “It is important to be in connection with your family.”
Nekrasova said she was proud of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who she said has established himself as a hero in the face of Russian aggression.
“Not a lot expected how he brought people together… to protect [the] country,” Nekrasova added. “A lot of people say, ‘a comedian became a hero.’ And it is true.”
Video and photo gallery below
