Over $119K donated to the Eddy House through Greater Nevada’s Keys to Greater program in 2021 (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Mortgage was recognized as the Eddy House’s largest corporate partner last year

Through the Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) Keys to Greater program, a portion of the revenue from every new mortgage or refinanced mortgage funded through GNM in 2021 was donated to the Eddy House. With the help of almost 2,000 mortgage clients, GNM contributed a total of $119,300 last year; this donation helped meet the needs of nearly 12,000 client visits to the Eddy House in 2021.

To celebrate this philanthropic milestone, the fourth quarter donation check for 2021 was presented to the Eddy House for $26,300 Friday, Feb. 11. GNM is proud to be the Eddy House’s largest corporate donor for 2021 helping to fund ​​11,961 client visits, 5,019 showers, 11,104 meals and more. GNM looks forward to continuing the program throughout 2022 to aid in making an impact on homeless youth and young adults in the community.

“As a mortgage lender that assists people in becoming homeowners, we are passionate about this partnership and the effort in helping homeless and at-risk youth move to greater things,” James Anderson, executive vice president of GNM, said. “The program and services offered at the Eddy House are a remarkable reflection of what can be accomplished through community support. We are proud to partner with the Eddy House through Keys to Greater and appreciate all of their tireless efforts of helping youth in our community find a place of hope.”

Representatives from Greater Nevada Mortgage and Eddy House were present at the event, along with two Eddy House graduates, KyJohn and Hailey.

Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House, emphasized his appreciation for what the donations offer Eddy House clients. “The contributions to Eddy House from the first year of the Keys to Greater program have far exceeded all of our expectations,” said Macaluso. “These funds have allowed us to serve 216 new homeless youth in 2021 while increasing our overall program and services available and it couldn’t have happened without our partners at Greater Nevada Mortgage and its amazing members throughout our community.”

To learn more about the Keys to Greater program, visit keystogreater.com.