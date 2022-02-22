Welcome home: Olympian David Wise returns to Reno after Silver Medal win (photos)

The Reno community welcomed David Wise home today after his silver medal win at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.



The now three-time medal winner won the gold in the 2014 Sochi Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He captured his third medal for freestyle skiing halfpipe Feb. 18, 2022.

Mayor Hillary Schieve congratulated Wise on Twitter.

“While David was making Olympic Medal runs he was also hosting a watch party to rise funds for [Sky Tavern] where he learned to ski as a child,” she said. BIG WELCOME HOME @mrDavidWise



CONGRATS DAVID & THANK YOU for always giving back to our kids! @RenoAirport will celebrate today at 12 pic.twitter.com/fdygM9BAeN — Mayor Hillary Schieve (@MayorSchieve) February 21, 2022

