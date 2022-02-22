Welcome home: Olympian David Wise returns to Reno after Silver Medal win (photos)

The Reno community welcomed David Wise home today after his silver medal win at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
The now three-time medal winner won the gold in the 2014 Sochi Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He captured his third medal for freestyle skiing halfpipe Feb. 18, 2022.
Mayor Hillary Schieve congratulated Wise on Twitter.
“While David was making Olympic Medal runs he was also hosting a watch party to rise funds for [Sky Tavern] where he learned to ski as a child,” she said.
View the photo gallery below
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.