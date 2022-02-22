Home > News > Sports > Welcome home: Olympian David Wise returns to Reno after Silver Medal win (photos)
Welcome home: Olympian David Wise returns to Reno after Silver Medal win (photos)

By Ty O'Neil
The Reno community welcomed David Wise home today after his silver medal win at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The now three-time medal winner won the gold in the 2014 Sochi Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He captured his third medal for freestyle skiing halfpipe Feb. 18, 2022.

Mayor Hillary Schieve congratulated Wise on Twitter.

“While David was making Olympic Medal runs he was also hosting a watch party to rise funds for [Sky Tavern] where he learned to ski as a child,” she said.

