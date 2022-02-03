Mysterious symptoms in students raise alarm at Poulakidas Elementary

Some students at Poulakidas Elementary School on Wednesday experienced rash, hives and shortness of breath sending the school into a “Code Yellow” lockdown, according to officials at Washoe County School District.

District officials did not provide information on how many students at the south Reno school were affected or to what they may have been exposed.

“After our lunch break today, some students returned from the playground and started experiencing medical symptoms,” said Don Angotti, principal at Poulakidas. “We declared a precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown while we investigated the situation and contacted public safety officials to respond.”

Angotti said the district’s Emergency Response Team along with members of the Reno Fire Department, REMSA and Washoe County Health District were working with school officials to investigate the situation.

Students were released classroom by classroom starting at 3:35 p.m. and parents were required to pick up their children from the school.

School officials also said students should shower immediately after arriving home and their clothes should be washed. They also advised parents to seek medical attention if a rash or hives appear, or dial 9-1-1 if it becomes hard for the child to breathe.