The Brewery Arts Center brings back [email protected] this weekend, Feb. 5 at 7pm. This new singer/songwriter series in what was formerly the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater, now simple known as The Maizie has created quite the buzz amongst music enthusiasts throughout the region. Musicale @TheMaizie is performed in an intimate setting with local and touring singer/songwriters giving them an opportunity to connect with the audience, interact and discuss the creative process. The definition of musicale is “a musical gathering or concert, typically small and informal” and that is exactly what this series is intended to be.

This Saturday’s event will begin at 7pm with two talented performers, Kingwhistler and Charlie Marks.

Frontman and songwriter, Nick Aliberti, AKA Kingwhistler, draws inspiration from his travels, having lived all over the country from Maine to Arizona, New York City to Los Angeles, and all the way to Carson City, NV where he currently resides. Kingwhistler has played to rave reviews at some of the most iconic music venues in Hollywood including The Viper Room, Hotel Cafe, and The House of Blues.

Kingwhistler kicked off the 2019 Levitt Amp Summer Series at the Brewery Arts Center opening for “Antsy McClain,” opened for “The Black Lillies” at Piper’s Opera House, played festivals such as the Nevada State Fair, been featured on KNVC, and played numerous solo shows and private events throughout Northern Nevada. Nick received the prestigious Performing Artist Grant for Songwriting in 2019 from the Sierra Arts Foundation. He was also selected to be part of the exclusive Ben Folds Songwriter Retreat in 2021 with mentors Ben Folds and Dave Stroud.

Charlie Marks is a folk and roots musician based out of Reno, Nevada. Charlie brings raw old-time energy to traditional and original folk tunes. Singing with the accompaniment of banjo and guitar, Charlie’s music has been compared to folk greats like Woody Guthrie, Roscoe Holcomb, and Townes Van Zandt.

Masks will be required and tickets are $10 per person and available on our website or more information and videos can be found on our Facebook page.

For more information contact the Brewery Arts Center. Image courtesy of Brewery Arts Center. Used with permission.

