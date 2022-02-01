Multi-use path opens on Peckham south of airport (photos)

Photos by Ty O’Neil

A new multi-use bike and walking path on Peckham Lane just south of the airport was officially opened Tuesday. City of Reno officials and Reno Police said the path improves safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, and improves non-vehicle access in the area.

The 2,200-foot stretch of path is separate from the travel lanes on the south side of Peckham Lane from Longley Lane west to Airway Drive. Before the path was added that stretch of roadway had neither a sidewalk nor a bike lane.

The new path connects with existing bike lanes and sidewalks on Longley and Airway.

City of Reno Civil Engineer Jonathan Simpson said the new path is just a start.

“The city is diligently working to improve pedestrian routes throughout the city in multiple locations,” Simpson said. He added that RTC is working on a similar multi-use walking and cycle path along Oddie Boulevard.

A new multi-use path opened along Peckham Lane south of the airport Feb. 1, 2022. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A new multi-use path opened along Peckham Lane south of the airport Feb. 1, 2022. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A new multi-use path opened along Peckham Lane south of the airport Feb. 1, 2022. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A new multi-use path opened along Peckham Lane south of the airport Feb. 1, 2022. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A new multi-use path opened along Peckham Lane south of the airport Feb. 1, 2022. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A new multi-use path opened along Peckham Lane south of the airport Feb. 1, 2022. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno A new multi-use path opened along Peckham Lane south of the airport Feb. 1, 2022. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno