“#Millennial” delivers dance, laughs, feats and fun (sponsored)

Friday Nights at The Theatre in Reno. Celebrating and skewering “the raddest generation” with cirque, wit, iconic pop-culture references and the ultimate throwback soundtrack.

Running every Friday, “#Millennial” (pronounced: hashtag Millennial), takes audiences on a journey through the soundtrack of their favorite 90s and 2000s throwback sounds, served-up with jaw-dropping specialty acts, energetic dance numbers, and live vocals.

Located at The Theatre at 505 Keystone Ave. in Reno, 89503 “#Millennial” is Reno’s must-see show. Hosted by Aspen Meadows, a hilariously quick-witted drag queen and Reno icon, the cast envelops the audience in a fun, high-energy, production that parodies and celebrates the self-proclaimed “raddest generation” through cirque, song, dance, and a healthy dose of nostalgia.

You can expect to see more than 15 riveting numbers, which include several aerial acts, contortion, juggling, and even an acrobatic roller skater. Every feat is seamlessly curated and choreographed into a series of millennial themed-vignettes, with no down-time in between. The iconic pop-culture references delivered in the form of comedic video interludes will render you the laugh-cry emoji.

“My face hurt from laughing and smiling so much during the show. I laughed so hard, I cried.” said a recent Yelp Reviewer.

A favorable outcome of production in a pandemic climate for, “#Millennial,” is that much of the Reno-based talent who would otherwise be cast in nationally touring shows has found themselves stationed locally at this time, enabling this show to have artists of high caliber. The performance accolades of this cast are beyond what you would expect from a local pool of Reno/Tahoe talent, and collectively include multiple appearances at EDC (Las Vegas), Red Rocks Amphitheater (CO), Carnegie Hall (NYC), Jacob’s Pillow International Dance Festival (MA), US Aerial Competition (NYC), and appearances in Dance Magazine and LA Fashion Magazine. Much of this cast has been seen in resident productions at Caesar’s and Hard Rock properties as well.

Between the snarky humor, and the many energetic dance numbers and specialty acts, you will find “#Millennial,” to be wildly entertaining, sexy, and fun. The chemistry that this cast has is so apparent and captivating. It is easily one of the best and most memorable nights out that Reno can currently offer. The venue has a small bar as well as ample and free parking, making for a hassle-free evening of high-quality entertainment.

*PG-13 Recommended for strong language and mature content. “#Millennial” Friday Nights @ The Theatre at 505 Keystone Ave. in Reno, 89503

Tickets and more info at www.millennialshowreno.com.

VIP bottle service and box seating available. For group discounts, contact the box office at 775-451-3778.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.