Mantle joins mayoral race

A new challenger on Tuesday joined the race for Reno Mayor. William Mantle, who also ran for mayor in the 2018 election, announced his run against incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve and Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus.

In a statement announcing his run, Mantle said he’s focusing on social and economic justice including affordable housing, local infrastructure, homelessness and “bringing clarity, accountability and transparency to a corrupt city hall.”

“In 2018, I ran for mayor because I was sick and tired of seeing our city government time and time again cave to corruption and corporate interests at the expense of working people,” Mantle said. “Flash forward to 2022 and these issues have only gotten worse, so I’m proud to announce I’m jumping back in the mayoral race to be a voice for the people.”

Mantle was knocked out of the 2018 mayoral race during a packed eight-candidate primary.

Mantle, a Nevada native, is a family support specialist in the Washoe County District Attorney’s office and serving his second term with the Washoe County Employees Association.