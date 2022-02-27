Major donation benefits Nevada basketball programs

The University of Nevada, Reno last week celebrated its largest ever donation to Nevada athletics before the tip-off of the Nevada vs. UNLV men’s basketball game. The donation, $4 million from Eric and Linda Lannes, was matched by two anonymous $2 million donations.

Nevada officials said they’ll use the money to build a state-of-the-art men’s and women’s basketball locker room building. The building will also include player lounges. It’s set to open in 2024.

Eric and Linda Lannes donated $4 million to Nevada Athletics to support the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

“This is a transformational moment for the future of our women’s and men’s basketball programs,” UNR President Brian Sandoval said. “We cannot thank the individuals who have made these historic gifts enough for their belief in the future of our women’s and men’s basketball programs.”

The donations, officials said, have helped to inspire a larger capital campaign for the university’s athletic programs.

The last major update to basketball facilities on the campus came in 2017 after renovations to Lombardi Recreation Center. The Ramon Sessions Basketball Performance Center was the result of those changes and is said to serve as the center for the university’s player development and recruiting.

Eric Lannes graduated from UNR in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

“Like many in northern Nevada, Wolf Pack Athletics has always been close to my heart as a student and now alumnus,” Lannes said. We hope this gift inspires others to invest in Nevada Athletics and its tremendous student-athletes. They are a true asset to the University.”