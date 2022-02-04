Kenny Wayne Shepherd scheduled to headline two-day festival at Rancho San Rafael

A two-day festival scheduled at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park lists Kenny Wayne Shepherd as headliner. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-2, 2022. Washoe County commissioners on Tuesday are scheduled to consider a $16,000 contract for the event.

“The area’s first multi-day music festival combining activities and 16 musical acts including headliners Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Samantha Fish and the best emerging and established rock and blues musicians on the scene today,” the event announcement reads.

The website for the festival promises axe throwing, food trucks and other vendors. Camping is not allowed, so attendees will have to attend during the day and evening and then leave.

“Similar to other Special Events, Washoe County will provide minimal staff to assist in planning, monitoring, and cleanup of the event,” county staff note. “The agreement provides that the event organizer provide support for the majority of the event logistics including security. This model has proven successful for other large special events within Washoe County’s parks such as the Artown Festival of 2021 and the Great Reno Balloon Races.”

The event in 2021 was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Car sharing tax under consideration

Also on deck for the Washoe commissioners meeting is a 2% tax on peer-to-peer car sharing, a tax made possible during the 2021 legislative session.

The tax proposal is aimed at the Turo car sharing marketplace, which allows people to rent cars from individuals.

“They allow you to rent out your personal vehicle, you are not driving the car like an Uber, just giving the keys like a rental car,” Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said. “The idea behind the legislation was creating equity around these new emerging business models.”

The legislature’s bill targeted Washoe and Clark counties.

“The main difference though is that Clark has an on-going rental car tax,” Drysdale said. “Our rental car tax is associated with the baseball stadium and will expire when the bond is paid off.”

The tax will be collected by the state department of taxation and then passed on to the county.