Job Corps resumes operating at full capacity as demand for trades workers increases

After more nearly two years of reduced capacity due to COVID-19, Sierra Nevada Job Corps officials this week said the campus is back to full operation. The job training and education program can serve up to 500 youth ages 16 to 24 at its north Reno campus.

SNJC officials said effective vaccines and ongoing safety precautions have allowed the campus to fully reopen to house, feed and educate students through its trade school programs.

“The Sierra Nevada Job Corps campus has already demonstrated the ability to house and serve students safely and effectively despite COVID,” SNJC officials said in a statement. “The program has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.”

National Job Corps representatives also touted the ability for the program to aid in workforce development, a priority for policymakers and business leaders to recover from early pandemic job losses.

“This time has also shown us that Job Corps dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do,” said Byron V. Garrett, CEO and president of National Job Corps Association.

JobConnect hosts hiring events

Several companies in northern Nevada are looking to hire laborers, welders, machinists and manufacturing workers–the type of trade workers that come out of SNJC.

Nevada JobConnect, a state program that assist jobseekers in finding and applying to jobs, said a number of positions are open on EmployNV.gov.

This week the organization worked with Dynamic Isolation Systems to host a job fair for a handful of positions with pay up to $27 per hour. Several of those positions are still open.

Starbrook Modular, a Silver Springs construction company, will hold a job fair Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 for production team apprentices and team leaders with pay up to $45 and $50 per hour, respectively. To register for the Feb. 18 event visit bit.ly/StarbrookModularFeb18 and for the Feb. 25 visit bit.ly/StarbrookModularFeb25.

Source: Job Corps, Nevada JobConnect