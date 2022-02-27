Incline Village favorite opens in Galena

An influx of casual Incline Village eateries has started buying up space in Reno (see our recent review on Inclined Burgers, which also joined the biggest little city’s culinary scene in 2021). One of those favorite spots, opened in Galena, is Mofo’s Pizza & Pasta, a laid back pizza joint perfect for a relaxed dining experience with family and friends.

Where do you find it? Next door to the bicycle shop in the Raley’s parking lot near Bully’s, which, if you ask us, was missing a local pizza joint.

The Mofo’s menu stays close to the original, specializing in easy cuisine to please everyone in your household, from comfort food-style appetizers to salads, sandwiches, pasta and, of course, pizza.

If you came for the pie, you can always build your own but those specialty pizzas read like a must-try list; it’s more than pepperoni and combination, here!

Combination pizza with jalapeños at Mofo’s in south Reno. Image: Courtesy Mofo’s

We recommend sampling the Western Comfort if you like a lot of veggies but don’t need to skip the meat. The pizza comes out hot and fresh with a soft and fluffy crust. On top, you’ll find a small helping of pepperoni surrounded by artichoke hearts, fresh basil, spinach and tomatoes. If you’re a fan of artichoke hearts on pizza, this is the Greek-meets-Margherita pie of your dreams.

The menu is big on other unique combinations. If you love Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce the way I do, you’ll surely enjoy the barbecue chicken pizza, finished with the famous sauce and topped with chicken, onions and bacon for a true splurge.

For pesto lovers, both the Firenze and the Greek fit the bill.

Pizzas come in three sizes—small (12 in.), medium (14 in.) and large (16 in.) and the prices vary but top out at $31.95.

While Mofo’s may look and feel like your everyday neighborhood pizza place, the other menu offerings are just as worthy of our calories. Unlike competitors, the pasta list here is varied and the dishes refuse to play second fiddle to the main attraction.

If you buck the pizza list, try instead the homemade lasagna, pasta Greek or spaghetti and meatballs. A vegetarian option boasts homemade pasta layered with sauteed tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic and cream sauteed fresh for every order so the produce stays light.

My favorite, however, is the pasta carbonara—which I can rarely turn down—made at Mofo’s with both chicken and bacon (unlike many other restaurants that do only bacon, ham or pancetta) and finished with mushrooms, onions and garlic before it’s tossed in a cream sauce to finish.

For a little extra, diners can add a salad or half-order of garlic bread, which we don’t recommend passing up.

For starters, you can’t go wrong, but the chicken wings were what caught our eye on our inaugural visit. We opted for barbecue, with plenty of flavor but no spice (although hot and extra hot are available). The wings were juicy and wet, just what you’d expect to go alongside your pizza. Everything else feels simple and straight-forward, including Italian meatballs, mozzarella sticks and pesto or garlic chips.

One of the draws of this eatery is its equal appeal to kids. You don’t have to compromise and share your pizza with those picky eaters. Instead, order from the kids’ menu with easy options including mini pizzas and small plates of pasta.

When you’re done, finish the meal with a scoop of homemade ice cream (flavors vary) or stay for a post-dinner beer.

Details 18180 Wedge Pkwy Reno, NV 89511

(775) 376-8121

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Website