Hit Broadway musical RENT coming to the Brewery Arts Center (sponsored)

Wild Horse Stage Company is proud to present the Carson City premiere of the smash hit Broadway musical RENT just in time for its 25th anniversary! For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. Winner of four Tony awards including Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences across generations.

RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the early 1990s. Director Sierra Scott said “This groundbreaking rock musical brings a message of joy and hope in the face of uncertainty that still resonates as much today as it did 25 years ago. Although it is set in a different time with a different kind of epidemic, the story of how we strive for human connection to get through difficult times is relevant and relatable now more than ever.”

The talented cast features Tabitha Andrews, Alicia Borden, Xander Borg (Mark), Tiffany Cornejo (Mimi), Serena Dantzler (Joanne), Jessica Grimaldo, Nadia Hill, Megan Rose Nelson, Jake Nichols, Quentin Powers (Roger), Michael Rapisora (Benny), John Paul Rivard (Angel), Michael Smith III (Tom Collins), Baylee Spear, Ethan Spier, Rachel Vallin, Kaleb Vaughn, Lara Vo (Maureen), Ryan Walker, and Trevor Young. The creative team includes Directors Tara Burke and Sierra Scott, Musical Director Marshall Jones, and Assistant Choreographer Cassidy Buchan.

Don’t miss this iconic rock musical’s pure rush of adrenaline, passion, energy and joy that reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters — love.

RENT is playing March 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 at The Maizie Theater at the Brewery Arts Center (449 W. King Street, Carson City). Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday shows are at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20 general admission and can be purchased online at https://whproductions.ludus.com/ (advance purchase highly recommended as this show will likely sell out). *RENT deals with themes and topics that may not be suitable to all audiences. It is rated a strong PG-13 and is intended for mature audiences.

Wild Horse Stage Company is the adult division of Wild Horse Productions, a Nevada 501c3 non-profit organization. Their mission is to produce high-caliber, innovative productions of contemporary theater that engage, challenge, and inspire the community.

