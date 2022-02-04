Greater Nevada donates over $17K to Food Bank of Northern Nevada (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is proud to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada – recently donating $17,250 to the Feeding America member organization. Presented Monday, Jan. 31 at Greater Nevada Field, the funds will provide 51,750 meals to community members in need. Of this donation, $8,750 came from GNCU and $8,500 came from a matching grant received from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

In honoring the generous donors from the end-of-year Greater Nevada Greater Giving donation drive, a winning couple was randomly selected as the recipients of a hosted suite experience at the Greater Nevada Field ($1,700 value). Congratulations to Kristen Wright and Rick Lierman, who will get to enjoy the grand prize during the 2022 Reno Aces season.

About GNCU

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has been helping Nevadans with their financial needs since 1949. The credit union serves more than 80,000 consumers and small businesses and has over $1.6 billion in assets. GNCU’s subsidiaries include Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending and Greater Nevada Insurance. GNCU is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), and has been consistently recognized as a Best Financial Institution in many of its service areas and as a top employer by the Reno/Tahoe Best Places to Work Awards and is the USDA Lender of the Year. GNCU is also the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field in Reno. For more information, call (800) 421-6674 or visitwww.gncu.org.

