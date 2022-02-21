Five events to check out this week: The Disney and guinea pigs edition

Parents, take heed. Two events this week, when combined, may have you adopting a rodent named Elsa. All those high-pitched oinks are going to be so cute set to the theme song of “Frozen.” Trust us.

Also up this week, some time outside and a little global flair. Yes, we are getting back to the olden days of events. Have your mask handy, however, to comply with masking requirements if needed.

Bartley Ranch is hosting Extension master gardeners on Tuesdays in February and March. Upcoming workshops are: March 1 – Pruning and Training Fruit Trees with Michael Janik; March 8 – Perennials in the Garden with Georgette Porter; March 15 – Downsizing Your Landscape with Rod Haulenbeek; March 22 – Landscape Design with Melinda Gustin; March 29 – Successful Vegetable Gardening with Randy Rosen Questions. Deets.

Irish quintet Goitse is coming to Nightingale Concert Hall. “Goitse brings a vibrant mix of Irish classic jigs and tunes with their own original compositions for an irrepressible Irish musical experience that opens your mind and moves your feet. Their name, Goitse is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning “come here” and is pronounced, “go-wit-cha.” In fact, you will want to do just what their name implies . . . get up out of your chair and dance to one of the world’s most popular Irish bands.” Info.

Explore the wonderful wild world of guinea pigs. The Pet Supermarket in Sparks is hosting a guinea pig caretaking workshop that includes information on feeding and expected behaviors from these furry little critters. (They are totally adorable, right?) It’s free.

Snowshoe and dinner? A guided snowshoe tour at Alpine Meadows ends with a four-course Bavaraian meal. “Guests will also receive a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, hand selected wine pairings with each course, and will have beer and wine available for purchase. Snowshoes are provided free of charge, all you need to bring are warm clothes and your appetite.” It’s $95 and you must be 21 or older.

Disney Princess: The Concert is coming to GSR. “For generations, Disney’s Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated” in the broadway-style musical. Info.

