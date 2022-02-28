Five events to check out: It’s no pickleball, but it’s still a big deal

Last week National Public Radio reported that pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport. The headline made us sad that this year’s Senior Winter Games was canceled again because pickleball is one of the games’ big competitions.

So, we’ll pull ourselves together, stretch out our necks for a little back and forth viewing, and just be glad there’s a big tennis match coming to town. It’s no pickleball, but what can you do?

If your neck isn’t up to the left-to-right of tennis, then feast your eyeballs on a few of this week’s other featured events. Be sure to check ahead for any COVI-19 restrictions, which may still be lingering in the community.

2022 Oscar Shorts Film Festival. Check out all of this year’s Oscar-nominated short films that this festival hosted by KUNR and the Joe Crowley Student Union on the UNR campus. The festival includes all three of the short film categories—documentary, animated and live action. Organizers say, “this is your annual chance to predict the winners and have the edge in your Oscar pool!” Details here. Midtown Reno is hosts First Thursday, on Thursday for those without a calendar. We have a feeling this month’s event has an Irish flair to it with St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner. Festivities include in-store events like food and drink tastings, live music, and more. It’s free, unless you decided to spend some money, which might be nice for the businesses. Details here. The Davis Cup tennis qualifiers are in town over the weekend. According to our sports photographer Mike, it’s kind of a big deal. We looked it up on Google and based on phrases like “World Cup of tennis” and “premier international team event,” we’ll agree with his assessment. Tickets start at $35 and as of today there are plenty left. Get details. We’re excited to see Reno Little Theater back open again after their COVID closure earlier this year. This week they’re featuring “American Son” with four free – double checks – yes, free performances Friday and Saturday. According to RLT, “American Son, the riveting Broadway play adapted into a Netflix television special, is an explosive drama that takes place in real-time in the waiting room of a police station over the course of one evening, where an estranged biracial couple collides as they confront an unexpected crisis involving their son, the police, and an abandoned car.” Reservations are required. How nice is it to have community runs back on the calendar? Race 178’s Leprechaun Race returns for a family-friendly 5K run/walk starting from The Discovery on Center Street. The goal is to beat the leprechaun on a chase through Midtown, which is pretty tough. Sign up here.

