DayaMed, the medication management technology company, appoints Renown CEO Dr. Tony Slonim to board of advisors (sponsored)

DayaMed looks to improve health and care through technology

DayaMed, a premier medication management technology company today named Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, president and CEO, Renown Health to its board of advisors.

Anthony Slonim, MD, DrPH, FACHE, president and CEO, Renown Health. Image courtesy of Renown.

“Justin Daya and his team are working to provide healthcare professionals with easy-to-use technology that improves health outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Slonim. “I’m looking forward to working with the DayaMed team on modern healthcare solutions for people across the state and nation.”

DayaMed’s proprietary technology aggregates information from prescription drug providers to find the lowest priced medications, delivers medications to patients and keeps accurate records in real time. The system helps patients stay on-track with the help of a smartphone or tablet. The platform is free to use and may help to enhance health outcomes.

“Dr. Slonim is nationally recognized for being an innovator and a technology leader. He has a passion for finding ways to help as many people as possible achieve their best health,” said Justin Daya, founder and CEO of DayaMed. “We’re gratified that Dr. Slonim recognizes the solutions DayaMed has to offer and are excited to hear his thoughts on how to improve medication adherence and patient care.”

DayaMed’s medication adherence tool first became available in spring 2021, when it was deployed with Nevada’s Veterans Administration health system. In an ongoing pilot program monitoring medication adherence, DayaMed and the VA are seeing impressive results, showing medication adherence rates as high as 99 percent; typical medication adherence rates are around 35 percent.

DayaMed is free to use and available in the App Store for Apple users and the Google Play store for Android. Its prescription drug services are made possible through a recent collaboration with wholesale drug giant AmerisourceBergen.

About DayaMed

DayaMed is a holistic medication management system that helps patients take control of their health by encouraging proper use of prescribed medicines. Its platform blends technology with a team of healthcare providers and patient advocates to make sure patients are taking the right medications at the right times. From order to delivery, management to maintenance, the DayaMed personal care team helps users pay less and do more. For more information, visitwww.dayamed.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.