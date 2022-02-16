COVID-19 cases dropping, death rate flattening

Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick today announced good news about the nearly two-year-long pandemic. Cases are dropping and the region’s risk meter dropped from severe to a few weeks ago down to high this week.

“For the first time in 2022, we are reporting double digit cases for a few days. This past week we reported 88 and 73,” he said. “We’re up to triple digits … at 104 today, but we’re in an overall downward trend that we expect to see continue.

“The Truckee Meadows risk meter is moved down from very high to high. We’ve come a long way since we reported more than 1,700 cases on Jan. 20,” he added.

More than 90 people in Washoe County have died from COVID-19 in 2022, to date.

“We unfortunately, very sadly, have reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths in February so far,” Dick said. “But the trend is starting to flatten from Jan. 23 to Feb. 6, and in just those two weeks, we have reported 52 deaths.”

Health officials continue to recommend vaccines and boosters to protect against the coronavirus.

“We have more people that are vaccinated in Washoe County, and so we would expect fewer deaths to be occurring in that vaccinated population,” Dick added.

Omicron’s rapid spread is dissipating.

“We’re hopeful … that with the decline in numbers that we’re seeing occurring now, and with those spring conditions happening, where more people will be able to be outside out and about … that we’ll see our cases continue to remain low for a while moving forward,” Dick added.