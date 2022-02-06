Coffeebar acquires two new locations (sponsored)

Food + Drink in MidTown Rebrands to Dopo and New Coffeebar Location Opens in Reno

Coffeebar, a radically-inclusive Italian cafe experience, announces its rebrand of Food + Drink in MidTown and opening of a new Coffeebar location on South McCarran in Reno.

Food + Drink on St. Lawrence Avenue is transforming into Dopo Pizza & Pasta, bringing Coffeebar’s Italian cafe experience to a charming artisanal dining experience. The restaurant will continue to serve Food + Drink’s notoriously delicious pizza, implementing the magnificent pizza dough and toppings that customers love. Favorite menu items such as the ice cream sandwich of unusual size remain on the menu. New menu items roll out mid-February and will include gluten-free pizza, fresh housemade pasta options (including gluten-free options), seasonal appetizers and desserts. In addition, Coffeebar’s own private label Chianti, a small but approachable wine list, Corretto, a coffee liqueur made with Ferino Distillery, and housemade limoncello and margaritas will debut.

Food + Drink was recently ranked #12 on the 2022 Yelp Top 100 list, making it the sixth restaurant in northern Nevada to make the national list. It is the only restaurant in northern Nevada to rank in the top 15. The list is generated based on Yelp reviews and nominations sent in from the community.

“As we thought about the transformation, Dopo is a fitting name because it means ‘after’ or ‘later’ in Italian,” said Greg Buchheister, owner of Coffeebar and Dopo. “We are seeing some truly amazing food live on from Food + Drink and we’re combining it with Coffeebar’s expertise in hospitality. I’ve dreamed about adding pizza to our offerings for many years. I’ve imagined that our guests would start their day at Coffeebar and complete their day with an unforgettable dining experience at Dopo. We’re grateful for this opportunity to bring our guests an all-encompassing food and beverage experience.”

Coffeebar has kept the momentum going during the pandemic with the purchase of a building at 9620 S. McCarran, formerly known as The Lucky Childe. At 3,600 square feet of space, the new location will encourage connection over connectivity and will feature brand-new experiences from morning to evening. The opening is planned for Feb. 7 and will feature Dopo’s pizza on the menu.

“Each Coffeebar location is imagined and designed as a distinctive location with its own personality,” said Buchheister. “We’ll continue to bring the Italian coffee culture to Reno and also infuse some terrific programming over time, such as public education classes, events and entertainment. We want to inspire people to leave their phones in their bags, drop into the present and have real conversations.”

Buchheister spent 23 years in the coffee business and started Coffeebar in 2010 in Truckee, Calif. after an inspiring trip to India. He opened Coffeebar in MidTown in 2014, bringing specialty coffee to Reno in a new way. As a champion ski racer in Winter Park, Colo., while skiing and working in an Italian restaurant, he created his own opportunities by importing coffee from Italy, first as wholesale and then by opening cafes. In two decades, Buchheister has opened 22 coffee concepts in Colorado, California and Nevada.

For more information, visit Coffeebar’s website:https://www.coffeebar.com/

