Citing reduced demand, Northshore closes Covid testing labs

Washoe County officials announced today on Twitter Northshore Laboratories is closing its four free COVID-19 testing locations.

“Due to decreased demand, Northshore Clinical Laboratories has informed us that they will close COVID-19 testing operations at all four Washoe County locations effective immediately,” the county tweeted this evening.

The University of Nevada, Reno last week severed ties with the company. UNR President Brian Sandoval said the reason was “due to the institution’s dissatisfaction with Northshore’s service in helping to conduct on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff.”

The company is being investigated in three states. It faces allegations of fraud in Nevada.

County officials urge people to go online to schedule a test.