Celebrating the achievements of Colin Kaepernick

By John Trent / University of Nevada, Reno

This article was originally published in UNR’s Nevada Today.

As we celebrate the achievements of the members of the Black/African-American community during Black History Month, we all should take a look at the career and life of University of Nevada, Reno graduate Colin Kaepernick.

Colin’s achievements in the service of a better society are at the heart of the Wolf Pack Way.

Colin’s record-setting career as a four-year starter at quarterback for the Wolf Pack established a standard of athletic excellence that few have ever seen in college football. He remains the only quarterback in college football history to pass for more than 10,000 yards and rush for more than 4,000 yards during his career. For his efforts, he was inducted into the Wolf Pack Hall of Fame.

And yet it is Colin’s life beyond football that truly speaks to his values, his sense of justice and his dedication and his advocacy for human rights in the ongoing effort to realize equality for all people.

We call out Colin’s example for the values that all of us should hold dear and in the work that we must all continue to do to realize a more inclusive, and just, society.

And we do this knowing full well that Colin’s work is a reminder that there have been others from the Wolf Pack who have made a profound difference.