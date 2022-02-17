Ceiling collapse closes men’s showers at massive homeless shelter

Men staying at the Nevada Cares Campus no longer have designated showers after a ceiling collapsed into the building.

An email by Washoe County’s Dana Searcy shows men will now have to rotate showers with women, as of Monday.

“Staff has taken immediate measures,” Searcy wrote. “To continue to meet the basic services for our clients, we will have rotating shifts for men and women in the women’s shower area. There will be a dedicated Volunteers of America (VOA) staff member monitoring this rotation.”

Temporary showers will be installed “in a couple weeks,” Searcy added. A long term plan – in 2023 – includes new restrooms and showers.

Our Town Reno today posted on social media images of what appeared to be moldy showers at the campus.

“Since we aren’t allowed inside the Cares Campus, we have to rely on whistleblowers to get an idea of what conditions are like inside,” the post noted. “The showers appear to have terrible mold on the ceiling. The bathrooms are always cluttered. This is what millions and millions of dollars of COVID money got us.”