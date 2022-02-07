Carson City Symphony presents “Lovers & Heroes” concert with cellist Stephen Framil Sunday, Feb. 27 – 4 p.m. (sponsored)

The Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, presents its “Lovers & Heroes” concert at the Carson City Community Center’s Bob Boldrick Theater, 851 E. William Street in Carson City on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. The concert features guest soloist Stephen Framil performing Édouard Lalo’s dramatic, romantic Cello Concerto in D minor.

The orchestra also will play Sylvia Suite by Léo Delibes, the premiere of Michael Kibbe’s Fanfare Overture (Carson City Overture) written as a gift to the Symphony, and Bruce Roter’s With Courage and Compassion. Music Director David Bugli said, “Roter’s work, premiered by the Symphony in 2003, is dedicated to first responders in memory of the September 11 attacks. We will perform it this time to recognize not only the fire fighters and police of 2001, but also the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic who put their lives in danger to help others.”

Tickets are $18 general admission; $15 for seniors, students, and Symphony Association members; and free for youth age 18 and under. Tickets are on sale online at CCSymphony.com or at the door. Carson City COVID guidelines requiring masks in the building will be observed. “Flex” tickets at discounted prices are available from the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby. A Meet-the-Soloist concert preview with Dr. Framil begins at 3:15 p.m. in the Bob Crowell Board Room.

Stephen Framil has performed as concert soloist, chamber musician and conductor around the world, from New York to Hong Kong, India to Ukraine. He is the Music Director and Conductor of Camerata Philadelphia, Artistic Director of the Port City Music Festival in North Carolina, and Symphony Orchestra Music Director & Conductor at Eastern University in Philadelphia.

Carson City Symphony is a community orchestra of about 60 players who perform music from the 15th to the 21st centuries. The 2021-22 concert series is supported with public funding through the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Carson City Cultural Commission, and private donations.

For information, see CCSymphony.com or call (775) 883-4154.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.