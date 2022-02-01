Annie Booth to perform with The Reno Jazz Orchestra (sponsored)

The Reno Jazz Orchestra will be performing original big band and small group works by Denver-based composer and pianist Annie Booth who will conduct and play with the Orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the University of Nevada, Reno, Nightingale Hall.

“Annie Booth creates a modern sound using crafty rhythms and beautifully layered harmony in her compositions,” said Jonathan Phillips, a co-guest conductor for this event that starts at 4:00 p.m.

Booth is a versatile composer, arranger, and jazz pianist based in Denver, Colorado. She composes for and performs in several projects she leads including the Annie Booth Trio, Annie Booth Sextet, and Annie Booth Big Band. Booth has received national recognition for her work from the American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers, Downbeat Magazine, the Jazz Education Network, the International Association of Jazz Arrangers and Conductors, and Chamber Music America, among others.

When Booth is not performing or composing, she adores working with the Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts (CCJA), an organization of which she is an alumna and current faculty member. In 2017, in conjunction with CCJA, she created Colorado’s first-ever jazz camp exclusively for young women, the SheBop Young Women in Jazz Workshop. She is fiercely passionate about empowering the next generation of young women to express themselves through the jazz art form.

Booth is visiting the Reno, Nevada, area as a guest clinician at the 22nd annual Jazz in the Schools program. Prior to the concert, over 300 middle and high school musicians from over a dozen Northern Nevada school jazz bands will perform for free in the Nightingale Concert Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“This program is part of the Reno Jazz Orchestra’s community educational outreach efforts. The all-day event helps to prepare the school groups to compete in the Reno Jazz Festival each spring and introduces them to UNR and the UNR jazz faculty,” said Nichole Heglund, education manager for the Reno Jazz Orchestra.

During this year’s Jazz in the School program, guest clinicians Annie Booth, along with Gio Washington-Wright, and Dr. Brian Landrus, will listen to each youth band or choir and then provide feedback during private clinics throughout the day.

